View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jankee Parekh Mehta (@jank_ee)

Everyone's celebrating Father's Day today across the country. A video of Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi is going viral on the gram. Jankee Parekh Mehta, a gorgeous songstress and a doting mother to Sufi shared a video of the toddler and it'll warm your hearts. Jankee is seen pranking son Sufi that his father aka the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 star has returned from work. And when Sufi searches for him, Jankee sings 'Ullu Banaya, Bada Maza Aaya." However, the toddler munchkins' reaction, searching for his Dada and pointing at the door will tug at your heartstrings. "When @babysufim is absolutely obsessed with his Dadda & takes his name all day, then Mumma decides to have some fun," Jankee captioned the post. She revealed that Nakuul Mehta is home indeed today and will celebrate Father's Day with Sufi in person. Also Read - Father's Day 2022: Nakuul Mehta-Sufi, Shaheer Sheikh-Anaya and more – Handsome dads of TV world who share adorable equation with their kids