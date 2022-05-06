Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi singing Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan is the sweetest video on internet today [WATCH HERE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TVW NEWS India (@tvwnewsindi)

Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi attended an event in Delhi organised by Embassy of Israel. He was in New Delhi on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of Israel and he hummed a few lines of Bollywood song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan. With his guitar, the actor managed to sing a few lines of Bollywood song beautifully with audience giving him company. Later, to media he said, "I know India has a lot of creativity. It has a lot of experience." Tsahi Halevi is famous for playing Naor in Netflix series Fauda. Watch his video above.