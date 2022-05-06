Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi singing Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan is the sweetest video on internet today [WATCH HERE]
Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi attended an event in New Delhi held by the Embassy of Israel. At the event, he sang Bollywood song Yaara Teri Yaari and left everyone impressed. Watch the video here.
