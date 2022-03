FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2022: Kangana Ranaut turns showstopper for Khadi India – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Stan (@savage_kangana)

The first day of the Lakme Fashion Week in association with FDCI witnessed a plethora of designs from both young and established designers. Bollywood actress was present at the event to show her support. She walked the runway for Mossi Traore and leading Indian designers Abhishek Gupta Benares presenting a Khadi curation. She stunned the ramp in a cream colour saree paired with a matching blazer. The line-up begins with the Opening Show jointly presented by the FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week on March 22 and culminates with the Lakme Absolute Grand Finale on the 27th. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Preity Zinta watches a movie in a theatre after 3 years; praises Vivek Agnihotri's directorial