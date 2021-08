FINALLY! Paps capture the first glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin Jehangir and it's too adorable to miss – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

And finally we got a chance to see the glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and 's little munchkin Jehangir as he got captured by the shutterbugs with the famous nurse SR Lata, who also took care of during his infancy. Just like his elder brother, Jehangir is overloaded with cuteness and we won't be surprised if he soon becomes the 'paps' favourite' in the coming days. Well, we are sure that you will watch the above video on loop. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Jeh, Jehangir or Jungkook - what Kareena Kapoor Khan chooses to name her son is none of anyone's business