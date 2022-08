Ahead of Friendship Day 2022, Masaba Gupta shared how the bond of friendship is important for anyone to success in romantic life.

Ahead of Friendship Day 2022, we got in touch with ace designer Masaba Gupta and asked her about the importance of friendship in her life. She stated that friendship is the foundation of every relationship and especially romance. She mentioned that after a while all the fireworks, butterflies and passion die down and what remains in a romantic relationship is friendship. Masaba Gupta who is best friends with Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and others stated that it is very important to have friends in one's lives who are always available to have each other's back. We cannot agree more. Check out Masaba Gupta's full video above.