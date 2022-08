As Friendship Day 2022 is here, we at BollywoodLife got in touch with a few celebrities to know what the bond of friendship means to them. Anusha Dandekar who has been a successful VJ and host of reality shows like Love School and more also shared her views on the same. She stated that friendship is the foundation of life. She also mentioned that frienship is the way to find love, best friends, company and comfort. Anusha Dandekar believes that she won't be able to survive without her friends. The diva has friends in Priyanka Chopra and many more. Take a look at the video above.