From Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin to Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse: Meet 5 couples who are in live-in relationships

From Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin to Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, here's a look at 5 couples who are in live-in relationships. Perhaps they believe that live-in relationships will make them know more things about their partners.
Different couples have different preferences. While some decide to tie to knot, some prefer to be in live-in relationships. Perhaps they believe that live-in relationships will make them know more things about their partners. From Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin to Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, here’s a look at 5 couples who are in live-in relationships.