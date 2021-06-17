videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's reel on Rahul Vaidya's Aly song is the best thing on the internet – watch video

Entertainment News

Jasmin Bhasin gives boyfriend Aly Goni a welcome hug as he returns to Mumbai – watch video

Songs

Aly Song: Rahul Vaidya's soulful voice and the heart-melting lyrics make it the perfect ode to Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's love story

Entertainment News

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin snuggle in bed in this goofy video and its too cute to handle

From Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin to Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse: Meet 5 couples who are in live-in relationships

From Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin to Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, here's a look at 5 couples who are in live-in relationships. Perhaps they believe that live-in relationships will make them know more things about their partners.

BollywoodLife   |    June 17, 2021 5:46 PM IST

Different couples have different preferences. While some decide to tie to knot, some prefer to be in live-in relationships. Perhaps they believe that live-in relationships will make them know more things about their partners. From Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin to Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, here’s a look at 5 couples who are in live-in relationships.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all