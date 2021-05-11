From being an outsider to participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Check out Abhinav Shukla's commendable life journey

videos

Though Abhinav Shukla is yet to enjoy a breaththrough in his career, the handsome hunk is slowly and steadily walking towards his goals.

May 11, 2021

From an underdog and a boring contestant to an interesting and strong personality, Abhinav Shukla impressed fans with his calm nature during his stint in Bigg Boss 14. He is now a part of yet another reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. But many might not know that, before making his mark on television, Abhinav had tried his hands at films. Though he is yet to enjoy a breaththrough in his career, the handsome hunk is slowly and steadily walking towards his goals.

While we wait for Abhinav to showcase his prowess in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and perform high-octane stunts, overcome his fears and challenge the gravity, let's take a look at his commendable life journey which will surely act as an inspiration for many aspirants.

