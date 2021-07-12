videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

THIS video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli is going viral because of Vamika – find out why

Entertainment News

Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh: Check out the top 5 CONTROVERSIES of the Padmaavat actor's life

Entertainment News

Throwback: When Virat Kohli asked preggers Anushka Sharma whether she had food and won the hearts of Virushka fans all over again – watch video

Interviews

Tahir Raj Bhasin: Just to be in the same room as Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Anushka Sharma is motivating [Exclusive]

From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra: Celeb couples who surprised fans with their hush-hush marriages

Celeb couples such as Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra among others took their fans by surprise when they got married in their hush-hush wedding ceremonies.

BollywoodLife   |    July 12, 2021 5:00 PM IST

There's no doubt that fans are obssessed with Bollywood stars and their weddings as they often grab eyeballs for its grandeur and extravaganza. While we all have witnessed how many rumoured relationships have culminated into marriages, celeb couples such as Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra among others took their fans by surprise when they got married in their hush-hush wedding ceremonies.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all