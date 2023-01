With the biggest stars and power-packed releases, #Zeestudios is all set to make 2023 a blockbuster!✨ #2023 #ZeeStudioslineup #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/3mRVpoSWJX — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) January 3, 2023

Gadar 2 first look is here and fans of aka Paaji cannot keep calm. The actor is all set to be back in his daredevil avatar as a man who can go to any lengths for his love and loved ones. The look has been shared by production house Zee Studios, which has given a glimpse of what it has in store for 2023. The video shows the first-ever rushes of the directorial, starring Sunny Deol and in the leading roles. The film will hit the big screens this year and definitely one that has an audience waiting with bated breath. Check out an angry Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh lifting a giant wheel from a cart in this first-ever rush from Gadar 2. Also Read - Sunny Deol birthday: Apne 2 latest update – here's when the superstar's film with Dharmendra and Bobby Deol will go on floors [Exclusive]