will soon be celebrating her 10 years in the industry. From Student Of The Year to Highway, Raazi, and now Gangubai Kathiwadi, Alia has definitely come a long way showing off her acting prowess on screen. She is also someone who has openly talked about her romantic relationship with and put forward her opinions on certain matters. However, Alia stressed on the fact that her real and reel lives are poles apart. Talking to Bollywood Life, she said that her life is not what people see in interviews since she's very generic with her answers. She also said that she never takes the baggage from the sets to her home and likes to be as real self as possible.