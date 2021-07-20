Gehana Vasisth on Raj Kundra's arrest: 'We don't make porn, it's normal erotica, similar to Ekta Kapoor's Gandii Baat'

Actress Gehana Vasisth, or Vandana Tiwari, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police in February on allegations of shooting and uploading pornographic videos on her website, has come out in support of Raj Kundra. Also Read - GoodBye: These BTS pics of Elli AvrRam offering cakes and flowers to Amitabh Bachchan as a mesmerised Rashmika Mandanna looks on will make your day

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series Gandii Baat, produced by , said in a statement that they don't make porn. She added that it is normal erotica similar to Gandii Baat.

Raj Kundra was nabbed late on Monday on alleged charges of making and publishing pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications. Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale himself made the announcement on Kundra's arrest based on a case registered in February.

Meanwhile, a day after the arrest of Kundra, Mumbai Police has nabbed a techie in connection with the case. The police have arrested Ryan John Tharpe, entrusted with the technical aspects of Kundra-Shetty's companies, for his alleged role and involvement in the scam. The two were produced before a Mumbai magistrate and have been remanded to police custody till July 23.