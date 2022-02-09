Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's love story has won over the public, especially after we came to know how she was his biggest support when he suffered from depression. The couple attended the special screening of Gehraiyaan held in the suburbs. Kapil Sharma was dressed in a tee and denims while she wore a black dress with a shrug. Ginni Chatrath was carrying a sling bag from Gucci. The comedian gave a soft kiss to his wife Ginni Chatrath in front of the paps. Everyone started cheering and hooting for the adorable couple. This is the first time Kapil Sharma has indulged in such kind of PDA. We wonder if this is the effect of Gehraiyaan romance. Also Read - Deepika Padukone reveals how Ranveer Singh's folks differ from her family; credits him for her 'bolder choices'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A fan wrote, "Kapil bardasht kar lega Deepu ka yeh avatar." It is hilarious. It is a known fact that Kapil Sharma has a huge crush on Deepika Padukone. He has made it obvious on so many occasions. They had a great banter when she was on the sets to promote Gehraiyaan. She teased him about having two babies in the lockdown. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also partied with Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath at their reception party, which was held in Mumbai.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath have a couple of kids, a son and a daughter. Trishaan turned a year old some days back. Kapil Sharma's show on Netflix I Am Not Done Yet is getting immense love from one and all. People have found it funny, irreverent and very inspiring. He will be soon headed abroad for the shoot of a movie. The comedian is finishing work on The Kapil Sharma Show to make a bank for the channel.