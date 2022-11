View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

is a TRP topper show in the country which stars, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. In reel life, Neil Bhatt aka Virat might love Sai () but in real life, Neil is in love with. The two met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love with each other. The two got engaged in January last year and had a close-knit wedding ceremony in Aishwarya's hometown in Ujjain in November. Here's a throwback to when Aishwarya and Neil would have fun on the sets asandfrom

Aishwarya Sharma is a goofball as it is. Her reels are quite funny. Neil Bhatt, too, shares funny reels online which often leaves his fans rolling in laughter. As the two inch closer to their first wedding anniversary, here's a throwback to their adorable bond from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.