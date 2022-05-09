Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma's HILARIOUS reel on lemons is relatable AFÂ 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma shared a hilarious reel video on the high price of lemons. Aishwarya is one adorable goofball and her reels are often very funny. Check out the latest one below: