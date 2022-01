View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenil Sanghvi (@sanghvikenil)

Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular actresses we have in the TV industry. Ayesha has already won hearts with her portrayal of Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and now, she is winning hearts with her reels. Choreographer Kenil Sanghvi shared a reel video of Ayesha grooving to 's super hit Oo Antava from and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. Ayesha is seen in a red outfit, dressed as Sai Joshi. She flaunted her moves with Kenil in the frame and it was a surprise to see Sai in this avatar. Fans of Ayesha are bowled over by the same. TBH, we love Ayesha's this avatar too. Also Read - Pushpa effect: Samantha Ruth Prabhu roped in for another sizzling item song for Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger?