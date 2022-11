View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

is the TOP TV show in the country starringand. The show began over two years ago and has been maintaining a spot in the TOP 5 of the TRP charts. Ayesha Singh has debuted in the lead as Sai Joshi. She has been winning a lot of hearts since the show began airing. Today, we are here with a throwback to the first reel of Ayesha from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It is neither with Neil nor with Aishwarya but with Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap. Ayesha had pranked Siddharth on the sets after his prank failed on her. It's a BTS and a funny one at that. Check out their hilarious conversation after the actor found out about Ayesha's prank above.

Meanwhile, currently, apart from playing Jagtap, Siddharth Bodke is also winning hearts with his role in Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer Drishyam 2.