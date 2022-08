View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been trending in the entertainment news big time of late. However, it is due to the trolling of the Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show's content. Neil and Aishwarya also get flak online for their characters and acting chops these days. However, today, we will talk about a goofy reel featuring Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi. Aishwarya is amazing at making reel videos and they are all usually hilarious. And this time, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress recreated a reel video of Tejasswi Prakash's dialogue from Naagin 6. Tejasswi's Pratha who has taken the disguise of Kiara in the Simba Nagpal and Maheck Chahal starrer Naagin 6's reel about going on a walk at night has become a huge trend. Even Janhvi Kapoor made a reel on it. Aishwarya Sharma is always goofy with her reels and she did a great job at acing Kiara's expressions.

Aishwarya Sharma was accompanied by one of her reel partners - Sonali Kaku aka Sheetal Maulik. Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi also liked Aishwarya Sharma's reel video.