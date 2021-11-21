View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's and Aishwarya Sharma aka Virat Chavan and Pakhi are dating each other in real life. The two had their roka earlier this year, much to the surprise of the fans of the show. Neil and Aishwarya hit it off instantly and soon started seeing each other. They kept their relationship a secret for a long time. Even the cast members did not know about their relationship. And when they revealed that they had their roka on 27th January 2021, everyone was in for a surprise. And now, Aishwarya Sharma has had her bachelorette held recently. Her friends Chitra Vakil Sharma, Rohini Vakil Kapoor and Nivedita Basu and Ashna Kishore threw a bachelorette for Aishwarya Sharma. And the actress who is known for her goofy antics both in her real life and on sets on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin turned into a goofy bride-to-be.

"It was unexpected and thankyou so much guys for this wonderful surprise I had so much fun and you can see my happy face and I told him everything @kishoreaashna @vakilsharmachitra @rohinivakilkapoor @niveditabasu and thankyou Ashna for making this video I love it. #bachelorette." She captioned her post.

So, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, when's the wedding?