Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma makes for the goofiest bride-to-be at her bachelorette – watch video

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma had an in-house and surprise bachelorette party which that her friends had planned. Aishwarya Sharma is dating Viral aka Neil Bhatt of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.