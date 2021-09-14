View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi and Virat aka Aishwarya Sharma and are goofballs in real life. The two real-life lovebirds keep sharing pictures and videos together along with hilarious captions. They also make hilarious reels about their characters together and share with their fans of the show. And guess what? Aishwarya and Neil have now turned into Dayaben aka and Jethalal aka from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. You read that right. Aishwarya and Neil have recreated one of the dialogues of Dayaben and Jethalal. And the result is quite hilarious. Check for yourself. "Aishwarya & Neil or Daya Ben & Jethalal !! which one @bhatt_neil ohhhoooooo," Aishwarya captioned the post. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Shocking twists to look forward to in tonight's episodes of Top TV shows

Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-loved TV shows in the country. It also features Ayesha Singh, Yogendra Vikram Singh, , Bharti Patil, Shailendra Datar, Mridul Kumar, Sheetal Maulik, Mitaali Nag, to name a few. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi’s resplendent look will steal your hearts – view pics