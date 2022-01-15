videos

Watch Next

Videos

Kylie Jenner beats Pop star Ariana Grande and become most followed woman on Instagram

Videos

Mouni Roy to tie the knot with Dubai-based Businessman Suraj Nambiar, All you need to know about him

Videos

Sushmita Sen reveals the truth on reports of 'Adopting a baby Boy', know here what's the full matter

Videos

Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' pays the whopping amount to postpone the 'Allu Arjun' movie's Hindi dubbed version?

Good News: Bollywood ready to cast Trans actors in the year 2022; Check out list

Bollywood is Planning to cast trans actors in the movies. This year we can see a lot of movies where we can watch some good performances from LGBTQ+ community.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 15, 2022 9:00 AM IST

Bollywood ready to cast Trans actors: This era is now full of creative content. We can see that Bollywood is also picking up different topics for the movies. Now Bollywood is making an effort to do something for the LGBTQ+ community. In the famous web series 'Paatal Lok' we have seen Mairembam who has played the role of Cheeni, as a transgender. Likewise, we have seen many trans actors who have played roles in the movies. Here we are going to tell you that which trans actors are planning to get cast in Bollywood this year 2022.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all