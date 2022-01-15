Good News: Bollywood ready to cast Trans actors in the year 2022; Check out list

Bollywood is Planning to cast trans actors in the movies. This year we can see a lot of movies where we can watch some good performances from LGBTQ+ community.

Bollywood ready to cast Trans actors: This era is now full of creative content. We can see that Bollywood is also picking up different topics for the movies. Now Bollywood is making an effort to do something for the LGBTQ+ community. In the famous web series 'Paatal Lok' we have seen Mairembam who has played the role of Cheeni, as a transgender. Likewise, we have seen many trans actors who have played roles in the movies. Here we are going to tell you that which trans actors are planning to get cast in Bollywood this year 2022.