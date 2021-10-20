Habit - A SidNaaz song features the footages from the last time Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shot together earlier this year. The behind the scenes are overlayed by Shehnaaz crooning the song in an open mic. She is often seen getting teary-eyed as she misses Sidharth while recalling the time they were together.

Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's unreleased and unfinished music video, has finally been released a day ahead of its schedule, all thanks to SidNaaz fans. And it wouldn't be wrong to say that the music video titled, Habit - A SidNaaz song, has left each and everyone with moist eyes as much as Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans. The song is a tribute to the memory of the late actor. It features the footages from the last time Sidharth and Shehnaaz shot together earlier this year. The behind the scenes are overlayed by Shehnaaz crooning the song in an open mic. She is often seen getting teary-eyed as she misses Sidharth while recalling the time they were together. Shreya Ghoshal and Arko have composed the music for the song. The original title of the song Habit was rolled back from new title Adhura on the massive demand from SidNaaz fans.

Known for his work in shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Dil Se Dil Tak and , Sidharth, who came out as the winner of Bigg Boss 13, died aged 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on September 2. He is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.