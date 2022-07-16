On Katrina Kaif's birthday, let's revisit one of her early throwback moments, when, still a greenhorn, fresh off her first commercial success, Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya, she went on stage and made the whole of Bollywood cry at an award function

Katrina Kaif rings in her 39th birthday today, 16th July. The star has traversed some journey in Bollywood from a rank outsider to one of the biggest A-listers since many years, forging her path as one of the most improved actresses and most loved stars in the industry. On Katrina Kaif's birthday, let's revisit one of her early throwback moments, when she made the whole of Bollywood cry at an award function. Still a greenhorn, fresh off her first commercial success, Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya, Katrina Kaif went on stage and had said, “My mom is from London, my father is from India. So it is a blend of both worlds. But this industry to me has been the most amazingly welcoming industry. I found my family, I found my place in life. I found my home. This industry means everything to me. Thank you all so much for your love, your support. Everyone who is here tonight, everyone who is out there who has watched my film and made them successes. Thank you so much and I wish all of your dreams come true as well as mine have come true tonight.” Watch Katrina Kaif's entire video interview above...