Happy birthday, Rhea Chakraborty: Unknown facts about the actress that you need to know – watch video

For the uninitiated, Rhea Chakraborty had participated in MTV India show TVS Scooty Teen Diva in 2009 and later went on to become the youngest VJ on MTV.

was under the spotlight last year after the death of her boyfriend . Despite being hounded by the media, the police, the investigative agencies, Rhea has come out stronger than ever. She made a comeback on social media on the occasion of International Womens Day. She has been sharing glimpses of her day-to-day life. The actress has turned 29 today and we are going talk about some of the unknown facts about Rhea that you need to know.

For the uninitiated, Rhea had participated in MTV India show TVS Scooty Teen Diva in 2009 and later went on to become the youngest VJ on MTV. She began her acting career with a Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega in 2012 and set her foot in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films banner in .