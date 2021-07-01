videos

Watch Next

News and Gossip

Rhea Chakraborty Birthday Special: 5 throwback videos of the Chehre actress from her VJ-ing days

Entertainment News

Sushant Singh Rajput first death anniversary: From the moment of his birth to his life-changing decisions and stardom – here’s SSR’s life in a nutshell [WATCH VIDEO]

Entertainment News

Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty and more women Sushant Singh Rajput was linked-up with

Entertainment News

Spotted: Kriti Kharbanda looks super-fit; Jacqueline Fernandez wore oversized jacket and shades

Happy birthday, Rhea Chakraborty: Unknown facts about the actress that you need to know – watch video

For the uninitiated, Rhea Chakraborty had participated in MTV India show TVS Scooty Teen Diva in 2009 and later went on to become the youngest VJ on MTV.

BollywoodLife   |    July 1, 2021 9:30 AM IST

Rhea Chakraborty was under the spotlight last year after the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Despite being hounded by the media, the police, the investigative agencies, Rhea has come out stronger than ever. She made a comeback on social media on the occasion of International Womens Day. She has been sharing glimpses of her day-to-day life. The Jalebi actress has turned 29 today and we are going talk about some of the unknown facts about Rhea that you need to know.

For the uninitiated, Rhea had participated in MTV India show TVS Scooty Teen Diva in 2009 and later went on to become the youngest VJ on MTV. She began her acting career with a Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega in 2012 and set her foot in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films banner in Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all