Happy birthday Sonali Bendre! Know her Bollywood journey | Watch full video to know about her struggle

Happy birthday Sonali Bendre! She came up as a fighter in her battle against metastatic cancer. The beautiful actress is truly an inspiration for many.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 1, 2022 11:00 AM IST

Happy birthday Sonali Bendre: Happy birthday Sonali Bendre! She came up as a fighter in her battle against metastatic cancer. The beautiful actress is truly an inspiration for many. Sonali Bendre was born on January 1, 1975, to a Hindu family in Mumbai, Maharashtra. His father's name is Jeet Bendre. Who used to do a government job. His mother's name is Rupsi Bendre. Who is that a housewife? Sonali Ji has a total of five members in her family. He has parents and two brothers.

