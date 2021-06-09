Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor: 5 times the fashionista made our hearts skip a beat with her stylish and unconventional avatars

videos

On Sonam Kapoor's birthday, we have listed down her 5 stylish looks, which makes the actress a bonafide fashionista of Bollywood.

BollywoodLife   |    June 9, 2021 4:24 PM IST

The fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor has turned 36 today. Apart from delivering some great performances in films like Delhi 6, Neerja, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and others, the gorgeous lady has made our heads turn with super cool fashionable outfits, which were unconventional, stylish and dreamy. On her special day, we have shortlisted her 5 looks, which will make your hearts skip and give you major fashion goals. While we are expecting the actress to announce a new project on her birthday, she recently wrapped the shooting of Blind, which is the remake of the south Korean film of the same name. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also features Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

