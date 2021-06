HBDJASMINBHASIN: Fans go crazy as Aly Goni sings Kabir Singh's Tu Kitna Chahne Lage Hum for Jasmin Bhasin on her birthday - watch video

Television's hottest couple and Bigg Boss 14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have headed to Goa to celebrate her birthday. The actress was seen at the airport twinning with her beau. Now, fans have shared their moments from the celebrations in Goa. We could see a beautiful cake with flowers done on the icing. Aly Goni looked great in a black and yellow printed shirt. Now, there is video where he can be singing for her. The song is Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum from Kabir Singh. It is one of the best love ballads of recent times. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Hina Khan – 12 celebrities who participated back-to-back in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

Jasmin Bhasin shares her birthday with the TV hunk Vivian Dsena. This is her first b'day after he confessed that he loves her. A couple of friends have also gone along. There is a video of them enjoying a swim as well.

We wish Jasmin Bhasin a very happy birthday!