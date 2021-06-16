Here's all you need to know about Youtube sensation Bhuvan Bam's life – watch video

Youtube sensation Bhuvan Bam who runs the popular 'BB Ki Vines' channel has had an inspirational journey and we take you through it.

Bhuvan Bam is currently going through a tough phase as he lost his father Avnindra Bam on May 11 while his mother Padma Bam died on June 10. The Youtube star who runs the popular 'BB Ki Vines' channel posted an emotional note on Instagram mourning the loss of his parents. Today, BollywoodLife takes you through Bhuvan Bam's inspirational story. Bhuvan Bam always wanted to do something in the creative field. He is a trained singer and used to perform at a restaurant in Delhi and later started composing his own songs. Check out the above video to know more about your favourite Youtuber Bhuvan Bam