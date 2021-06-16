videos

Watch Next

Videos

Sherni: Vidya Balan reveals all about her character, the story, plot and more about her thriller in this Exclusive video

Entertainment News

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's reel on Rahul Vaidya's Aly song is the best thing on the internet – watch video

Entertainment News

Varun Dhawan seeks help from fans for his 'fatherhood' – watch video

Entertainment News

Neena Gupta opens up on how an ex cancelled their wedding ‘at the last minute’; says, ‘He’s happily married and has children now’

Here's all you need to know about Youtube sensation Bhuvan Bam's life – watch video

Youtube sensation Bhuvan Bam who runs the popular 'BB Ki Vines' channel has had an inspirational journey and we take you through it.

BollywoodLife   |    June 16, 2021 1:00 PM IST

Bhuvan Bam is currently going through a tough phase as he lost his father Avnindra Bam on May 11 while his mother Padma Bam died on June 10. The Youtube star who runs the popular 'BB Ki Vines' channel posted an emotional note on Instagram mourning the loss of his parents. Today, BollywoodLife takes you through Bhuvan Bam's inspirational story. Bhuvan Bam always wanted to do something in the creative field. He is a trained singer and used to perform at a restaurant in Delhi and later started composing his own songs. Check out the above video to know more about your favourite Youtuber Bhuvan Bam

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all