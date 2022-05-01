View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

2 actor seems to be one of the most humble actors we have. In a new video, he can be seen getting stopped by fans for a selfie. His security guards try to stop him but he lets fans take selfies. Fans are appreciating his gesture. “One of the finest actors we have,” wrote a user. Another comment read, “Golden heart.” Have a look at the video above. Also Read - KGF 2 star Yash joins Aamir Khan, Prabhas and more stars; here's the list of actors in the smashing Rs 1000 crore club