Tiger Shroff has all his friends, I am also a big fan of him and in this way his fresh memories are always with all of us.#chotibachihokya pic.twitter.com/cBdliuRlR6 — Nibba? (@YourWishhh) April 22, 2022

Ever since Heropanti 2 trailer has been released, netizens have been flooding the internet with memes featuring Tiger Shroff's dialogue 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' from Heropanti. At the Whistle Baja 2.0 launch, Tiger decided to hop on the viral trend and mouthed the dialogue in his own inimitable style. As Tiger said, "Choti Bachi Ho Kya", there was a loud cheer in the audience. Fans were also elated to see Tiger taking the viral memes sportingly and joining the trend for entertainment sake. They lauded him and said that this is how it's done. Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff mobbed at Whistle Baja 2.0 song launch; fan refuses to leave his hand – Watch Video