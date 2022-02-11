Himesh Reshammiya's protege Ranu Mondal fails to get Allu Arjun's Srivalli hookstep right – watch video

Ranu Mondal is back on the internet but this time with a rather quirky video wherein she was seen performing Allu Arjun's Srivalli hookstep. She tried her best but failed to get it right.

Remember Ranu Mondal who became an overnight social media sensation after a video of her singing 's Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai song at the Ranaghat Railway Station in West Bengal went viral in August 2019? Well, she is back on the internet. This time with a rather quirky video wherein she was seen performing 's Srivalli hookstep. She tried her best but failed to get it right. Many people brutally trolled her in the comments section. After her viral video, music composer gave Ranu a chance to sing a couple of songs in his film Happy Hardy and Heer. However, Ranu's fame was short-lived.