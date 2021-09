View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

is one actress who is quite active on Instagram. She recently took the Macarena challenge and is looking super-cute. For those of you who don’t know, Macarena was a famous song in the 90s. Have a look at her video and let us know what you all think. Also Read - Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Gauahar Khan and more TV hotties who set the Maldivian sun on fire – view pics