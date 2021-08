View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

slipped into a glittering Manish Malhotra saree for her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT. She looked flawless as she pulled off a gorgeous sheer saree with an almost backless blouse. Recently, the actress shared a video from her vanity van and oh my, the temperature just soared by a few degree. Flaunting her sexy back and more, Hina sure looks FIRE in this video. Watch the video above and you would know. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: From Raqesh Bapat waking Shamita Shetty up with a kiss to getting their warm hugs; a look at the moments when the two made fans go aww with their 'solid' connection