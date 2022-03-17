videos

Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Shefali Shah, Mrunal Thakur, Abhishek Banerjee, Arjan Bajwa, Mahima Makwana, Erica Fernandes and others share important messages close to their hearts through BollywoodLife's exclusive campaign of 'Holi of Change'

Russel D'Silva   |    March 17, 2022 10:20 PM IST

With Holi dawning upon us, we at BollywoodLife thought of adding a dash of thought to the colourful of festivities. In order to achieve that, we met up with some prominent names in our entertainment industry, including Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Shefali Shah, Mrunal Thakur, Shubhaavi Choksey, Abhishek Banerjee, Sahher Bambba, Arjan Bajwa, Mahima Makwana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Erica Fernandes, as they shared important messages close to their hearts to contribute to our campaign of 'Holi of Change'. Watch our exclusive video with all these lovely artistes above...

