Home Sweet Home Alone trailer: A Hollywood remake of a classic with rehashed plot, lesser charm and worse actors

Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. It'll premiere 12th November 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Russel D'Silva   |    October 13, 2021 7:59 PM IST

The trailer of Disney+ Hotstar’s Home Sweet Home Alone is here and it's blah and drab – yup two words we never thought we'd associate with a Home Alone movie. At least watching this will make those who complain only about Bollywood that Hollywood, too, isn't averse to rehashing their classic movies and recreate them minus all the charm that made the originals click, plus some bad acting to boot. Home Sweet Home Alone stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. It'll premiere 12th November 2021 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Watch the Home Sweet Home Alone trailer above...

