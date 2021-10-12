As SidNaaz fans continue to pray for Shehnaaz Gill's health and well-being after Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise, Diljit Dosanjh has given their fandom some reason to put a smile on their faces.

As SidNaaz fans continue to pray for Shehnaaz Gill's health and well-being after Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise, Diljit Dosanjh has given their fandom some reason to put a smile on their faces. The actor-singer, who has now turned producer for his upcoming film Honsla Rakh, has dropped another song Lalkaare featuring himself, Shehnaaz and Sonam Bajwa. Shehnaaz looks lively and energetic as she matches steps with Diljit and flaunts a wide smile on her face throughout the song. Fans have been going gaga over her hotness and beauty and showering praises and blessing upon her. Shehnaaz has recently resumed shoot and still coping up with Sidharth's loss.