House of the Dragon teaser: HBO excites us with a glimpse of its Game of Thrones prequel, making us echo that 'Dragons do make Kings'

Russel D'Silva   |    October 6, 2021 11:58 AM IST

HBO Max has released the teaser of House of the Dragons, the Game of Thrones spin-off web series, which serves as a prequel to GoT. based on author George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, the show revolves around the history of the Targaryen family and the Targaryen civil know that came to be known as the 'Dance of the Dragons', and is supposedly set two centuries before the event of Game of Thrones. Season 1 of House of the Dragons will comprise 10 episodes and stars Doctor Who's Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ryan Corr, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Graham McTavish, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson and Gavin Spokes. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal serve as co-showrunners as also executive producers along with RR Martin and Vince Gerardis. Martin and Condal have also co-created the show.

