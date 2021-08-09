Hrithik Roshan grooves to Ek Pal Ka Jeena with Farah Khan Kunder and his moves are as slick as it were 21 years ago! – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder shared a video on her Instagram featuring Hrithik Roshan and we cannot stop looking at the video. It features Hrithik and Farah grooving to the former's iconic hit number, Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai. The two of them are seen doing the hook step of the Lucky Ali crooned song and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off them. Boy, oh boy! The Krrish 4 actor's moves are just as fine as they were 21 years ago when the film and the song were released. Farah captioned the video saying, "This Step !!! 21 years still going strong! Just like @hrithikroshan." Hrithik has not changed at all. He seems the same cool dude Raj from Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai. The War actor looks exceptionally handsome in a red jack, black tee and denim. His energy is infectious. Farah looks cute in an oversized shirt and pants. The video ends with Hrithik giving a bear hug to Farah.

This is such a major nostalgia! What do you have to say about the video? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.