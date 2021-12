Huh, what? Urfi Javed has NO money to buy ration? Watch this video to know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed has become pretty popular post Bigg Boss OTT. However, more than her Bigg Boss stint, her choice of clothing keeps her in the news. Urfi gets trolled for wearing some out-of-the-box outfits. But now, Urfi is making news for her latest video. She took to her Instagram account to share a video talking about not having money to buy ration. Yes, she did so! Before you set your minds running, it is a fun video by Urfi where she is mimicking a dialogue. She says she is not worried about tomorrow as she has the savings but she is worried about how she will buy the flour day after tomorrow. Watch the video above.