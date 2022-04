View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

While and 's wedding festivities have come to an end, new saas Neetu Kapoor is still in the mood to celebrate. On the show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, the veteran actress was seen dancing to the tunes of bahu Alia's song Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi. She wasn't alone. Ladkiwala Karan Johar was also a part of the performance. The promo of the same has been shared on Instagram by ColorTV. Fans are calling Neetu Kapoor the 'happiest' and are hailing her energetic dance moves. In the next video we see everyone including , Karan Kundrra, and others being baraatis at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding. Watch the videos above. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Eunuchs gather outside Vastu to celebrate the newlyweds; take Rs 22k as nek [WATCH VIDEO]