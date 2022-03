View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

will be seen on Hunarbaaz. In a new promo, we can see her dancing with Mithun Chakarabory on Kamariya song. seemed to be loving it. Fans are reacting with fire and emojis in the comments section. Wrote a user, “Omg nora uf uff I can't wait.” Have a look. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection: Biggest jumps, highest weekdays and more – every record the Vivek Agnihotri film has broken till date