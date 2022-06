IIFA 2022: Salman Khan promotes Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan at the event [Watch Video]

"Mere peeche sirf ek aadmi hai, woh hai Shah Rukh Khan. Humara #Pathaan aur humara #Jawan taiyaar hai!" ? : @BeingSalmanKhan talking about Megastar #ShahRukhKhan recently at #IIFA2022 Awards. ❤ pic.twitter.com/zmgUJLGVr3 — Mirza Faisal SRKian (@MirzaFaisal4SRK) June 5, 2022

IIFA 2022 has been the show. The superstar was called on stage by Maniesh Paul and he said that he had only one person behind him which was superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He said that his was located behind his home, Galaxy Apartments. He also said that if someone came from Worli he would reach Shah Rukh Khan's home first. Salman Khan also said that Shah Rukh Khan was back in action with Pathaan and Jawan. The bonding between the two is fabulous. Pathaan stars and with SRK while Jawan has Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. This kind of love is rare and we are so loving it!