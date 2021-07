Indian Idol 11: Arunita Kanjilal gets a grand welcome as she visits her hometown – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Idol (@indianidol12official)

Indian Idol 12 makers have sent all the contestants to their hometowns to entertain the local crowd and also appeal for their valuable votes in order to win the show. Arunita Kanjilal who hails from West Bengal received a grand welcome from the citizens of her hometown. Arunita Kanjilal's fans in her hometown welcomed her with an Aarti and showered flowers on her. She wore a beautiful blue traditional dress and looked very pretty. There were so many who had gathered to welcome Arunita that police had to be present to control them. Well, it seems Arunita has become the favourite and it will be interesting to see who will win Indian Idol 12. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and other contestants sent home by the makers for THIS reason