There has been a lot of chatter about Shanmukhapriya. Many believe that she should be eliminated. In the upcoming episode, she will be seen performing on Bhare Naina. Manoj Muntashir was so impressed by her performance that he said, “Aaj tumne zabaano par taale laga diye.” Watch the video to know more. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: ‘I am under pressure to perform well,’ says Shanmukhapriya – watch video