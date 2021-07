Indian Idol 12: After Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro gets a grand welcome in his hometown – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nihalians UAE (@nihalians_uae)

Indian Idol 12 contestants were sent to their hometowns ahead of the big finale. They will be interacting with their fans from their hometown and also appealing for votes. Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal received a grand welcome as they reached their hometown and now Nihal Tauro has reached his hometown. The singer was welcomed in a grand way as well with garlands and bands playing. They also had arranged a cake for Nihal and he had an emotional reunion with his parents. Well, it seems Indian Idol 12 makers have surely done a great job by sending these contestants to their hometowns. Also Read - TRP Report Week 25: Indian Idol 12 ratings improve courtesy Father's Day episode; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah loses some love