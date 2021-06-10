Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal leaves Himesh Reshammiya mighty impressed with her soulful rendition of Teri Meri – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

This week on Indian Idol 12, we will see contestants singing some of the most popular numbers. Arunita Kanjilal will be seen singing Teri Meri. Her performance leaves Himesh Reshammiya mighty impressed. Watch the video for more. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Anjali Gaikwad gives her take on Aditya Narayan's handling of controversies around the show [EXCLUSIVE]