View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARUNITA KANJILAL FANCLUB (@arunita_kanjilal_fc)

Indian Idol 12 will get its winner on August 15. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are the finalist of the season. People have been waiting to know who would win the show. Arunita Kanjilal is one of the most popular and loved contestants. We came across a throwback video of Arunita from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa little champs. In the video, we see her singing 'Mera Saya' song and this video is a proof why she can be the winner of Indian Idol 12. Take a look at the video above. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan promises a treat for retro Hindi film music lovers on the D-Day - watch practice videos