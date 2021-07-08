Indian Idol 12: Asha Bhosle says she has fallen in love with Pawandeep Rajan; makers finally REVEAL the winner's trophy – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

This weekend on Indian Idol 12, legendary singer will grace the singing reality show and leave the judges , and along with the contestants mesmerised with her presence. And fans of Pawandeep are in for a treat as Asha Bhosle will express her admiration for the young singing talent on stage. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Unhappy netizens want Shanmukhapriya to be eliminated for singing Asha Bhosle's song Chura Liya Hai – view tweets

In the latest promo, Pawandeep is seen welcoming the legendary singer by crooning one of her evergreen songs, Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam Nadi Ka Kinara, also sung by from 1958 film Dilli Ka Thug. The video also shows Pawandeep performing a romantic dance with Asha and then going down on his knees to offer a rose to her. Asha looks completely blown by Pawandeep's gesture on stage and tells him, 'Main aapke pyaar me pad gayi hoon (I have fallen in love with you).' Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble’s Mann Kyun Behka duet makes Manoj Muntashir compare them with Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle – watch video

As Indian Idol 12 is just a few weeks away from its grand finale, the makers of the show will also reveal the winner's trophy which will leave Arunita Kanjilal, Ashish Kulkarni and other contestants yearning for it. Also Read - Newlywed Sugandha Mishra mimics Lata Mangeshkar, and it has an Asha Bhosle connection