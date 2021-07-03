Indian Idol 12: 'Bhabhi ke bare mein baat hui?' Pawandeep Rajan blushes when asked about Arunita Kanjilal – watch VIRAL video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeeprajan.arunitakanjilal (@pawandeeprajan.arunitakanjilal)

Indian Idol 12 is getting all the love from the audience but they are also being slammed for the unnecessary drama they create. Especially the Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan angle is getting boring for a few but some even love this jodi. Well, for the unversed, they aren't a real couple but are just being teased. The contestants are currently in their hometown and are receiving a grand welcome there. They are also interacting with the local media and Pawandeep Rajan came across a very cute question. Pawandeep Rajan's sister was asked , "Bhabhi ke bare mein baat hui?" She was confused and asked them whom they are talking about. The reporters said the one from West Bengal and we saw Pawandeep Rajan blushing over it. To know more check out the video above.