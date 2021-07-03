Indian Idol 12: 'Bhabhi ke bare mein baat hui?' Pawandeep Rajan blushes when asked about Arunita Kanjilal – watch VIRAL video
Indian Idol 12 contestant Pawandeep Rajan's sister was asked about their sister-in-law from West Bengal. Pawandeep Rajan blushed when he realised the reporters were asking about Arunita Kanjilal.
