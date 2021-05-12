Indian Idol 12: Check out what Aditya Narayan has to say about Amit Kumar's criticism of Kishore Kumar special episode – watch video

The last weekend episodes of Indian Idol 12 garnered severe criticism from fans as they felt the judges and the contestants ruined the iconic songs of Kishore Kumar.

The last weekend episodes of Indian Idol 12, which was a tribute of singing legend , garnered negative comments and criticism from fans as they felt judges and contestants ruined the iconic classics of the legendary crooner. In fact, Kishore Kumar's son , who arrived on the show as a special guest judge, also expressed his disappointment from the show. Now, the host of Indian Idol 12, has reacted to the situation and told to an entertainment portal that it is not easy to honour a legend and his legacy in such a short period. The Shaapit actor also said that he was quite shocked with Amit's comment and said that if he wasn’t happy with certain aspects of the show he could have just told them during shoot.